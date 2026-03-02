Wrentham Outlets Announces New Arrivals

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets announced a group of new tenants will expand its dining and shopping options with scheduled openings in spring and summer.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, the casual dining chain co-founded by the former NBA star in 2018, recently open at the 616,000 square-foot outlet center, owner Simon Property Group announced.

Bubble tea vendor Gong Cha plans a late spring opening at the center.

New arrivals to the 29-year-old center’s soft goods line-up include athletic apparel brand Fabletics and children’s clothing chain Gymboree, both of which are scheduled to open this summer.

The Route 1 property has more than 170 stores and restaurants. Recent arrivals include cosmetics vendor ULTA and apparel retailers Rag & Bone, Rhone and Vuori.