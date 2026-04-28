Wrentham Spec Development Gets 71K SF Tenant

A Wrentham high-bay warehouse development secured a 71,350 square-foot lease with a defense contractor.

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a manufacturer of naval equipment, will occupy the space at 315 Green St. as it consolidates its operations in the fourth quarter. The new location will house warehouse, manufacturing, repair and testing, Lincoln Property Co. announced.

The property was developed by Lincoln Property Co. and private equity real estate investor Stockbridge.

Located less than a mile from Interstate 495 and FMD’s existing location in Walpole, the facility includes 32-foot clear heights.

Developers received $25.6 million in construction financing from Berkshire Bank in September 2022, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Kelly Sullivan and Rachel Igoe represented FMD in its lease negotiations, while Lincoln Property Co.’s Ellison Patten and James Tambone represented ownership.

The transaction leaves approximately 105,000 square feet available.