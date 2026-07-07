Wu Nominates Housing Developer to BPDA Board

A housing developer would fill a vacancy on the Boston Planning & Development Agency board created by the retirement of longtime member Ted Landsmark.

Mayor Michelle Wu picked Felicia Jacques of Wellesley-based Maloney Development to succeed Landsmark on the five-member board, which reviews developments under Article 80 of the Boston zoning code and has far-reaching powers over real estate development, planning and zoning issues.

“Felicia brings decades of direct housing leadership and civic involvement to a role that will further advance our efforts to oversee development, support housing production, and preserve the history and vibrancy of our neighborhoods,” Wu said in a statement.

Maloney Development specializes in “socially impactful” mixed-use and multifamily projects, according to its website.

In Holyoke, it partnered with the Whiting Farms Tenant Association on construction of a new apartment building and renovations to 217 apartments at Holyoke Farms.

In Boston, Maloney Properties partnered with the Franklin Park Development Tenants Association on renovations to the Franklin Highlands property and a 20-year extension of affordability for its 270 apartments.

Members serve five-year terms on the BPDA board, which also oversees the activities of the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston, the BPDA sibling agency that owns and leases a real estate portfolio.

Jacques would be the first Black woman to serve on the BPDA board, Wu’s office announced today.

Jacques chairs the city’s Community Preservation Committee, which oversees distribution of Boston’s funding from the Community Preservation Act.