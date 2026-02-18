58 Apartments Replace Plan for New WBZ Studios

A Brookline developer is seeking to build 58 housing units on an Allston parcel once envisioned for a new WBZ-TV headquarters.

Thunderdome LLC acquired the 1200 Soldiers Field Road property in late December for $3.1 million from lab developer Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

In a notification letter to the Boston Planning Department, the firm’s attorney said it is proposing a 67,000 square-foot multifamily building with 37 parking spaces and a roof deck.

The proposal will require variances from the Zoning Board of Appeal due to the site’s “unique conditions and special characteristics,” attorney Joseph Hanley wrote.

Alexandria bought the property in 2024 for $7 million, with plans to demolish an existing commercial building to make way for the new studios. The larger development site, including 1170 Soldiers Field Road, would have included a total 700,000 square feet of office-lab space and 85 apartments.

But Alexandria has been divesting properties in Greater Boston – including the Arsenal Mall – as demand for additional lab space plummeted. Lab vacancies hit 34 percent across Greater Boston last quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield research, and 63 percent in Allston-Brighton, according to Hunneman research.

In January, executives announced plans to divest another $2.6 billion worth of properties nationwide.

The new owner of the Allston property, Thunderdome LLC, lists Brookline Development Corp.’s Jeffrey Feuerman as manager. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

A CBS spokesman said the station’s studio is no longer for sale.