AI Helps Compare Contractor Bids

One of the most difficult parts of beginning a home improvement project is comparing bids from various contractors. It’s almost impossible.

The reason: Contractor quotes are rarely apples to apples. One might be incomplete, leaving out critical information, while another is so detailed that you can’t nail down the scope of the project. One might be casually scrawled on the back of an envelope, while another comes on formal letterhead. Yet they’re all from reputable firms that do good work.

Here comes BidCompareAI, a new tool powered by artificial intelligence that analyzes and compares multiple contractor bids. In minutes, it generates a clear, line-by-line report that standardizes each proposal so you can avoid expensive confusion. It identifies missing items, unrealistic allowances and other red flags before any work begins.

On the flip side, it allows contractors to quote with confidence, negotiate smarter, close deals faster and protect their bottom lines. Best of all, it is free!

BidCompareAI’s Pitch

Every year, renovation projects are derailed by hidden blunders, vague language and inconsistent contractor bids, pushing 78 percent of jobs over budget and forcing two-thirds of homeowners into debt, according to Clever Real Estate. Even pros like property managers and flippers struggle to assess and compare bids.

BidCompareAI promises to turn confusing, inconsistent bids into clear, side-by-side insights. It allows homeowners to upload multiple bids and get a quick, detailed report comparing the scope and pricing of each one. No sign-up or payment is required.

The platform “adds instant transparency and clarity … saving people from costly mistakes before a project even starts,” bragged Jon Grishpul, co-founder of GreenBuildz, the Los Angeles-based company that developed the program. It also serves as a “credibility tool” for contractors that streamlines communication, builds trust and helps win more business, he said.

BidCompareAI is still in beta testing, but is up and live on the GreenBuildz website. Homeowners have to upload the details of each proposal separately to the site, but it’s not as cumbersome as it sounds: All you need to do is take screenshots of the bids, turn them into PDF files and upload them.

From there, the software “reads” through the quotes, compares each one and pinpoints what’s missing. Then, if you are still interested in a particular proposal, you can ask the contractor to fill in the blanks.

Eventually, Grishpul hopes, the system will become even simpler to use.

“It’s going to be a constant journey to make the platform as easy and as effective as possible,” he said.

While GreenBuildz is a homeowner-contractor matching service operating solely in California, BidCompareAI is national in scope with no humans in the loop. Grishpul promised the tool is “thoroughly reliable,” having been vetted by numerous contractors.

Analyzing the Fine Print

One issue with many contractors’ proposals is that they omit key parts of the job – sometimes purposefully. If you are remodeling your kitchen, for example, what’s the charge for removing the old cabinets, taking the debris to the dump and cleaning up afterwards?

BidCompareAI catches these and other omissions so you’re not hit with an extra (and often hefty) charge when the work is complete.

Then there’s the fine print: You never read it, but it can come back to bite you in the end. For instance, what if you buy the materials on your own at the local big box store? Who’s going to pay to have the stuff picked up or delivered?

Vague, ambiguous terms are another difficulty: “Fixtures” and “materials” can mean almost anything. The AI tool flags such terms so you can ask for specifics upfront – specifics you may not even have considered in the beginning.

Sometimes one proposal comes in at a much lower price than all the others. Lowball bids often mean the contractor will cut corners or catch you later with numerous change orders or other charges they “failed” to include in the original bid. BidCompareAI exposes such offers so you can make the contractor come back with more details.

Different Prices, Different Quality Products

Moreover, contractors sometimes quote different prices for the exact same product – say, a shower enclosure from the same manufacturer. The AI platform compares each item side by side so you can see what kind of profit margins, if any, the contractor is adding to their cost.

Quality is another discrepancy found in many competing bids. One might specify top-of-the-line cabinet doors, for instance, while another fails to mention their quality at all. The AI tool flags the differences so you know exactly what you are paying for.

Hidden fees lurk in many proposals. Fees to secure the necessary building permits, for example, are sometimes left out or bundled with other charges. But BidCompareAI reveals them in its line-by-line summary reports.

“Lots of things are lumped together under the heading of ‘profit and overhead,’” said Grishpul. “But sometimes they are separate charges. You’ll want to know who is responsible for them.”

The platform also finds duplicate charges that mysteriously make their way into a bid so you won’t be paying twice for the same work or product. And it identifies vague or missing timelines that, if left unaddressed, can lead to costly delays and overruns. “If timelines aren’t priced,” Grishpul warns, “there is no accountability.”

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.