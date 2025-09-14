A Federal Bill That Can Help Our Transportation System

During this time of transition in Washington over economic policy, clean energy and even the future strength of our life sciences sector, there remains one central issue that can unite both political parties: funding the nation’s transportation system.

Transportation aid reaches almost every community and supports safe highways, bridge construction and the transit systems that serve people every day. The next big transportation funding bill is beginning to take shape at the federal level, and Massachusetts needs to be both ready and strategic to maximize this opportunity.

The federal Department of Transportation is developing the next five-year surface transportation “reauthorization” bill, which will include the priorities of the Trump administration, but it also will likely continue the classic transportation programs for highways, airports, transit systems and more.

This next reauthorization bill deserves the full attention of business, political and civic leaders in Massachusetts because of the existing transportation challenges in the commonwealth, but also because transportation infrastructure is essential to our regional economy.

We should not be naive to think that the federal-state partnership in transportation aid will automatically continue in 2026 or for the next five years. However, for almost a century now, there has been a broad coalition in Congress interested in keeping our roads, bridges and transportation system in safe, reliable condition, through increased federal funding.

This year, it may require some important messaging and policy requests that maintain this spirit and bring benefits to state governments like Massachusetts.

Demand This Bill Be Historic

This will be the first reauthorization bill since former president Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which set a new standard for funding.

Transportation advocates and elected officials from Massachusetts should lean in on comparisons between the Biden bill and whatever comes out of Congress during the next year under President Donald Trump.

The ask should be clear: We all expect this next bill to become the biggest transportation bill in US history. If the Trump administration or Congress proposes a smaller bill, we should remind the public that the bill falls short fail of the Biden’s standard.

Especially given inflation and rising construction costs, a larger funding bill is justified. Also, the need to invest in the existing transportation system is so significant.

In Massachusetts, the MBTA continues to wrestle with a $25 billion repair backlog. There are hundreds of structurally deficient bridges that require attention. Highway pavement conditions rate poorly in every section of the commonwealth.

Also, local transit systems – from the MBTA to regional transit authorities – require not just capital repair dollars but also operating support to maintain safety, reliability and improved service.

Safety and Growth are Appropriate Goals

We can also assume that safety issues will be the foundation of this bill, but transportation safety can mean multiple things.

If the Trump administration wants to prioritize transportation safety, this principal can be welcome news if defined properly. Addressing unsafe road conditions, aging bridges, outdated rail lines and vulnerable transportation infrastructure transit systems will require significant federal funding.

When it comes to transit in particular, safety is not just about infrastructure repairs – it is also about ensuring transit agencies are well-staffed to enhance safety and security. Federal funds should be available to support the public safety and staffing costs tied to transit operations, which directly helps the MBTA’s ongoing budget gap.

Also, we can hope the Trump administration continues to see transportation infrastructure as an effective tool for economic growth.

Federal funding should continue to target efforts that not only fix existing assets but also unlock new opportunities for housing, commercial development and job creation. This should mean prioritizing transit-oriented development.

Opportunity for Fewer Delays

Finally, there is a growing effort to help states accelerate projects and reduce delays for infrastructure projects.

Massachusetts Congressmen Seth Mouton and Jake Auchincloss have talked about using this bill to streamline the permitting process for projects that deliver real environmental benefits, which is a goal we all should embrace for both rail and highway projects.

Reducing red tape and improving the federal oversight process could allow worthy projects to move faster and save on project costs.

Despite a very challenging political environment, Massachusetts can take advantage of the next federal transportation bill. Through a combination of effective advocacy and strategic vision to harness the federal government’s messaging goals, we can all benefit.

This federal bill may be the best way to achieve a better transportation system in Massachusetts that grows our future economy, addresses transportation safety issues and accelerates progress that we realize for decades to come.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation board of directors.