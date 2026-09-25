AI Software Developer Inks 52K SF Cambridge Lease

A second notable tech office lease is boosting occupancy at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ One Kendall campus in East Cambridge.

Cambridge-based software developer Blitzy is expanding to 52,000 square feet at the 1.3 million square-foot complex.

In May, Blitzy raised $200 million in venture capital funding led by Northzone in a round that valued the company at $1.4 billion.

The five-year transaction represents the largest office lease of 2026 in Cambridge, according to JLL, which represented the company. Blitzy’s 300 employees will occupy two floors in Building 200 in spring 2027, following its office buildout. The company was co-founded by Brian Elliott and Sid Pardeshi at Harvard Innovation Lab in November 2023.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, we believe the talent to build category-defining technology company is already here, and we’re committed to building it in Cambridge,” Blitzy Senior Director of People & Talent Nick Denaro said in a statement.

Claude AI platform parent Anthropic announced this month it will occupy 24,000 square feet at One Kendall Square.

The One Kendall Square campus contains 11 properties that were 86.2 percent leased at the end of the second quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities also is placing a bet on future demand for lab space at another Cambridge property, its Technology Square campus. The Pasadena, California-based REIT is seeking approval of a rezoning petition that would increase density at the 1.2 million square-foot campus by 250,000 square feet.

The nearly 9 million square-foot East Cambridge office market had a 28.4 percent vacancy rate at midyear, according to CBRE. But it showed signs of recovery in the second quarter, recording its first quarter of positive absorption in two years at 194,000 square feet.