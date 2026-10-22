Auction Scheduled for Brighton Apartment Building

A lender scheduled a foreclosure auction next week for a 30-unit apartment building near Cleveland Circle in Brighton.

The Selkirk Place Apartments is a three-story brick building totaling nearly 26,000 square feet, containing 17 one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom units.

Paul E. Saperstein Co. Auctioneers & Appraisers will conduct the auction at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the property, located at 56-58 Selkirk Place.

The property was acquired in August 2022 by Chestnut Hill-based Blackstar Capital LLC from Chestnut Hill Realty Corp. for $12.8 million.

The acquisition financing of $8.75 million was provided by Everett Co-Operative Bank, according to a Suffolk County mortgage. On March 30, Everett Co-Operative Bank assigned the mortgage to CSCB LLC of Brookline, which lists Matthew Haney as manager.

The property is located on a 0.3-acre lot and includes six tandem parking spaces. A recent cancelled property listing included an asking price of $12.5 million.

The city of Boston assesses the property at $7.24 million.

A message sent to Black Star Capital was returned as undeliverable.