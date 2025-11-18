BankProv Branches to Rebrand as Needham Bank Completes Merger

Needham Bank and BankProv announced that the merger of their mutual holding companies has been completed.

The conversion of “BankProv products and services” was completed over the weekend, Needham Bank announced, and its branches are being rebranded. Provident common stock is now delisted in connection with the merger.

“This merger allows Needham Bank to expand into attractive market areas on the Massachusetts North Shore and in Southern New Hampshire where we already have a concentration of business clients. While we have a strong record of organic growth, this merger allows us to further leverage the capital we raised in late 2023 and continue to grow and expand our existing client base with branches in new markets,” Joseph P. Campanelli, president and CEO of Needham Bank, said in a statement when the merger was first announced. “Needham prides itself on being a nimble, future ready organization that takes a relationship approach to the businesses and consumers we serve. BankProv shares that same philosophy, making this a good fit culturally for both organizations.”

Also as part of the merger, BankProv President and CEO Joseph B. Reilly has become the director of Needham Bank.

“We are honored to have such an influential member of the New England banking community join our board,” Campanelli said in a separate statement Friday. “Joe’s leadership and vast experience will be an incredible asset for Needham Bank in the Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire markets.”