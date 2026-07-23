Blackstone Sells Revere Property Near Suffolk Downs for $45M

Blackstone’s Link Logistics arm sold a Revere property near Suffolk Downs to an industrial investor for $45 million.

The buyer is Chicago-based Stockbridge Capital Group.

The 8.5-acre property includes a 17,098-square-foot warehouse used for drop-offs and pick-ups by FedEx.

The property previously traded for $38 million in June 2022, according to Revere assessing department data.

Stockbridge had $37.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. The private equity investor is active in industrial, logistics and outdoor storage acquisitions. In 2025, it acquired 58 outdoor storage properties across the U.S. for nearly $900 million.

Link Logistics still has a major presence in Revere following its development of a 635,000-square-foot distribution center at 101 Lee Burbank Highway. The project, developed in partnership with Newton-based Saracen Properties, was designed to accommodate last-mile distribution tenants.

Greater Boston’s 62.3 million-square-foot distribution and logistics market had a 16.5 percent vacancy rate and a 22.3 percent availability rate at the midyear mark, according to a recent report by CBRE.