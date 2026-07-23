Boston Saw Nation-Leading Listings Boost in June

New data shows Greater Boston homeowners headed to market in nation-leading numbers in June, even as overall inventory fell statewide.

The Boston area had the third-biggest percentage jump in numbers of new listings last month, brokerage and listings portal Redfin said citing MLS data it aggregates.

In total, 4,288 residential listings – including both single-family homes and condominiums – came to market in June, a 9.3 percent increase. That tied Boston with Pittsburgh by percentage increase, and both trailed Anaheim, California (10.7 percent more new listings) and St. Louis, Missouri (13.2 percent more new listings).

The spring housing market has generally proved to be a sluggish one, with both sellers and buyers spooked by economic uncertainty tied to the Iran war. Sellers also got a late bringing their homes to market start thanks to harsh winter weather.

Overall, 12,256 residential properties were for sale in Greater Boston in June, Redfin said, a 14.1 percent increase over June 2025. Around one-quarter of those were in what Redfin considers the “starter home” bracket, the fifth to 35th percentile of the region’s housing market by price, with a median sale price of $515,738 for starter home sales that closed in June.

But statewide, the number of single-family and condominiums on the market both fell, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

Only 8,095 single-family homes were for sale statewide, MAR said, and only 4,804 condos. Those figures marked 8.5 percent and 2.4 percent drops, respectively.

New single-family listings jumped 10.7 percent statewide, to 6,142, MAR said. Meanwhile, new condo listings surged 13.9 percent to 2,737.

It’s currently unclear how many homes sold statewide last month and at what median price. The Warren Group, which tracks homes sold both on and off MLS services, retracted its June home-sales report this morning. MAR data only covers homes sold on multiple listings services, but its figures show a 7 percent increase in closed single-family sales and a 9.1 percent increase in condo sales.

“I’m excited to see the influx of new listings and spike in sales activity after a slow spring and an even slower winter,” said Kristen Keegan, 2026 president of MAR and broker at Silver Key Homes Realty in Dracut. “The continued increase in inventory is a positive indicator of heading towards a more balanced market, giving buyers increased flexibility. I expect to see a continuation of strong activity throughout July and August as buyers and sellers take advantage of current market conditions.”