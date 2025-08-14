Boston Firefighters Credit Union Names New President and CEO

Danielle Milner will become just the fifth president and chief executive officer in Boston Firefighters Credit Union’s history.

“BFCU has an extraordinary history of excellence serving our members, and we are excited to have Danielle continue to build upon this legacy,” Sean Costello, board chair of the credit union, said in a statement. “As only our fifth CEO in our 78-year Credit Union history, Danielle joins the credit union at a critical time for our continued need for growth in an increasingly competitive market.”

Milner was previously chief experience officer at Community Financial Credit Union. She led strategy across retail, marketing, brand, and innovation and also served as CEO of the credit union’s holding company.

“Boston Firefighters Credit Union has an inspiring history, one built by a dedicated team, guided by a committed board, and supported by loyal members who embody the spirit of community,” Milner said in a statement. “It is an honor to serve first responders and their families across Massachusetts, and I’m excited to build on this incredible legacy, expanding our reach, innovating for the future, and ensuring BFCU remains a trusted partner for generations to come.”

Founded in 1947, Boston Firefighters Credit Union has nearly $450 million in assets. The credit union is in the process of rebranding with the credit union looking to change its name to First Responders Credit Union, according to its website.