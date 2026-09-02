Burlington Developer Submits Second Allston Project

A 151-unit apartment complex would replace a row of small residential buildings in Allston under the second development plan in the neighborhood by DND Homes.

Burlington-based DND Homes previously proposed 145 apartments at 201-207 Brighton Ave. in Allston Square, a project that is under review by the Boston Planning Department.

The company submitted notification this week that it will seek approval for a 6-story, 82,606 square-foot building occupying a block further down Cambridge Street, near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The site at 169-177 Cambridge St. spans 0.4 acres and includes four parcels occupied by single-family homes and small apartment houses.

The project proposes 28 off-street parking spaces, according to an Aug. 31 letter from attorney Joseph Hanley of McDermott, Quilty, Miller & Hanley LLP.

Detailed plans will be included in a forthcoming project notification form, but will include “a transformative upgrade” to the public realm surrounding the site, which currently has substandard sidewalks and pedestrian access, according to the notification letter.

The project will require zoning relief because of the site’s “unique conditions” and constraints, Hanley wrote. It will require zoning relief from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal, along with large project approval by the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

In July, DND received approval for a 120-unit apartment complex at 9 Chelsea St.

DND Homes’ plans for an infill multifamily project have prompted a backlash in Cambridge from opponents of the city’s elimination of single-family zoning.

Cambridge City Councilor Kathy Zusy used DND Homes’ proposal to replace a single-family home with a 56-unit apartment building in a social media video supporting a rollback on the new zoning rules.