Campus at Marlborough Submits Plans for 400 Homes

Developer Greatland Realty Partners seeks to build 400 apartments in a 120-acre Marlborough business park once envisioned for life science development.

The Boston-based firm landed a different type of lab project at The Campus at Marlborough last year, striking an agreement for construction of a new State Crime Lab.

It’s now seeking a zoning change from the Marlborough City Council to permit 400 residential units.

The proposal is the latest in a series of large-scale residential projects planned by developers in suburban Boston office parks.

Availability of large vacant parcels – or opportunities to demolish vacant office buildings – has prompted proposals for nearly 4,000 housing units in local office parks in Andover, Brookline, Burlington, Waltham, Westford and Weston. BXP is developing 312 apartments on Hartwell Avenue in Lexington and seeking a zone change for approximately 1,500 apartments in three Waltham office parks.

Greatland Realty Partners acquired the Marlborough property in 2020 for $66 million, with original plans to accommodate life science industry expansion by developing an additional 670,000 square feet across the campus. Last year, it began discussions about a larger housing component, an executive told Banker & Tradesman at the time.

The property currently contains approximately 500,000 square feet of office space anchored by Hologic.

The proposal has been referred to a City Council subcommittee for a public hearing on April 6.