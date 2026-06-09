Cape & Coast Bank Names Chief Commercial Lending Officer

Cape & Coast Bank has promoted Robert Carey to chief commercial lending officer at the institution.

Carey joined the Hyannis-based bank in 2013 and was most recently the bank’s commercial banking market leader. He has over 20 years of experience in banking, Cape & Coast said.

“I am proud of the trusted relationships I have built with business clients over the past 13 years and look forward to growing our commercial presence across Cape Cod,” Carey said in a statement. “As someone who has lived on the Cape my entire life, I understand the unique dynamics of our local economy and business community. That insight helps guide our approach to delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions that support the growth and long-term success of Cape Cod businesses.”

Before taking on the role of market leader at the bank, Carey was a commercial relationship banker. Prior to joining Cape & Coast Bank, Carey held senior positions at Pioneer Investments, Ridgewood Securities, Sun Life Financial and Assent Clearing LLC.

Cape & Coast also announced it had hired Christopher Lynch as a new vice president and commercial relationship manager. He joined Cape & Coast Bank from Taunton-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank and has also held senior management roles at Zing Products, Rockland Trust and Citizens Financial Group.

“I congratulate Rob on his well-deserved promotion and welcoming Chris as we continue to expand our commercial banking relationships across the region,” Cape & Coast Bank President and CEO Erik Porter said in a statement. “Our team reflects what community banking should be: local decision-making, responsiveness, and a strong commitment to helping businesses succeed.”