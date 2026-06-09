Robot-Built Housing Proposed for Long-Vacant Roxbury Parcel

Developers are partnering with modular housing specialist Reframe Systems on plans to develop 24 condominiums at a Roxbury site previously envisioned for commercial space.

Boston-based Greensmith Development proposes the 5-story project at 201 Hampden St., using off-site modular construction to cut the construction timeline.

Founded by former Amazon Robotics executives, venture-backed Reframe Systems manufactures housing modules at its Andover factory. Early this year, the company was selected by MassDevelopment to build 12 duplexes at Devens.

The Roxbury site is approved for a 20,430-square-foot mixed-use project, including a pair of commercial units and 13 condos. The all-housing plan requires approval of variances for floor area ratio, building height, rear setback and off-street parking. The project does not propose any off-street parking.

An LLC affiliated with Greensmith acquired the site in 2018 for $650,000. It has been vacant for more than 30 years.

Reframe Systems says its use of robotics at its factory in Andover helps control costs and potential disputes over the use of non-union labor at off-site modular factories in Massachusetts. Last October, the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards ruled that off-site modular factories in Massachusetts are subject to the prevailing wage law.

That ruling stemmed from a dispute over use of off-site modular components manufactured in Littleton for the Clarendon Hill public housing redevelopment in Somerville.