CC&F Tops Off Woburn Spec Manufacturing Site

Completion is scheduled in 2027 for a new 180,000 square-foot manufacturing development that has newly improved highway access following completion of a $30 million state bridge project.

Cabot, Cabot & Forbes broke ground in November on The Bolt, a speculative project at 216 New Boston St.

On Sept. 3, Massachusetts Department of Transportation completed its New Boston Street bridge spanning the MBTA commuter rail tracks and connecting the neighborhood to Commerce Way and an Interstate 93 ramp.

CC&F executives and representatives from John Moriarty & Associates, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and architects Jacobs participated in a Sept. 4 ceremony marking completion of the building framing. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Kava Capital Management provided $79 million in construction financing for the project at 216 New Boston St. in 2025.

“The Bolt is positioned to be a new home for the next generation of companies that will inevitably bring a diverse array of talent and innovative services to the region,” CC&F CEO Jay Doherty said in a statement.

CC&F has developed $400 million in real estate projects in Woburn’s Commerce Way corridor, including the 289-unit Emblem 120 apartment complex.

Zero New Boston, a 250-unit apartment complex, is expected to break ground in 2027, CC&F announced.