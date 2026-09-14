Personnel File – No. 456

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank said it’s hired Beth Pelletier as chief human resources and talent officer. Pelletier comes to BayCoast from People Incorporated, where she was vice president of human resources.

Columbia

North Reading-based construction management firm Columbia said Ryan Varney has been promoted to general superintendent.

Eastern Bank

Laurie Caraher, vice president and branch manager of Eastern Bank in Plymouth, is being honored by the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless. The group said it will give her its Phyllis Hughes Award for Public Service on Sept. 30.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced three employee promotions: Maria Heskes-Allard to senior vice president, regional manager and commercial loan officer; Shawn Tolf has been promoted to vice president and director of treasury management; and Tamara St. Germain to vice president and manager of its Princeton branch.

Forward Inc.

The late co-president of Roxbury-based subsidized housing and social services provider Forward Inc., Victoria Williams, is being posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award at the annual Rogerson Communities fundraising gala in October, the latter announced. Rogerson is a provider of subsidized senior housing and adult day health services.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank

Greenfield Cooperative Bank said it’s hired Jess Thompson as assistant vice president and community outreach business development officer, a role intended to “drive community and economic development across the bank’s market assessment area while expanding brand awareness and growth throughout Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties,” the bank said. Thompson was previously associate director of community engagement at Community Action Pioneer Valley.

Housing Assistance

Hyannis-based Housing Assistance, a nonprofit provider of subsidized housing and homelessness services on Cape Cod, announced new members of its board of directors:

Cherian Armstrong, teacher at Monomoy Regional High School

Justin Blair, managing partner at Monomoy Real Estate and Construction

Deborah Nugnes, director of staff development for the Home Care Program at Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands

Ann Rebello, retired Housing Assistance executive assistant and board liaison

Jay Nuss Realty Group

Braintree-based commercial real estate brokerage Jay Nuss Realty Group announced that Liz Tavares, one of its partners and brokers, has been honored with the 2026 Unsung Hero Award from Rotary District 7910. The award “recognizes Rotarians who make an outsized impact through quiet, consistent service,” the brokerage said.

KeyBank

Ohio-based KeyBank announced that Mark Williams has been hired as its new business banking market leader for New England. He was previously chief growth officer at Maine-based Androscoggin Bank.

Massachusetts Association of Realtors

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors announced that Jenny Cote is its 2026 Realtor of the year. Cote is based in Leominster and affiliated with Worcester-based brokerage REMAX Diverse.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank, based in Haverhill and part of River Run Bank, said it’s hired Dwight B. Feeney as executive vice president and senior loan officer. Feeney comes to the bank from Rockland Trust where he was a senior vice president and its Southern New Hampshire commercial lending center manager.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced that Louis E. Sousa has joined its Investment Management Group wealth arm as a vice president and portfolio manager.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust, part of River Run Bancorp and based in Fitchburg, announced that it’s promoted Chris Connors to vice president and business banking officer.

Skanska USA

Skanska’s American arm announced it’s promoted Anubhav “Abu” Bhargava to executive vice president and general manager of its New England operating unit.