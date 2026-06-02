Clean Energy Company Joins Hood Park Tech Cluster

A venture capital-funded company that’s developing electrified boilers and furnaces is settling into its new headquarters at Charlestown’s Hood Park.

Electrified Thermal Solutions signed a 10-year lease for 17,000 square feet at 570 Rutherford Ave., which will house R&D and manufacturing operations.

The company’s E-brick technology removed greenhouse gas emissions from high temperature industrial processes.

Developed at MIT, the company’s technology uses thermal batteries that converts electricity into heat up to 1,800 degrees to power boilers, furnaces and kilns. It previously was located on Mystic Avenue in Medford.

In December, Electrified Thermal solutions raised $19 million from a consortium of venture capital investors to accelerate its commercialization.

Hood Park owners Catamount Management have successfully recruited other companies in the climate tech and tough tech sectors, including ArkeaBio, Ionomr Innovations and Lydian Labs.

Last month, developers submitted an updated proposal to the Boston Planning Department for a 130-room hotel with 108 apartments in a 224,399-square-foot building at 25 Supertest St.

In December, owners received approval for a 24,000 square-foot grocery store that would sit below 24 apartments in a new building facing Rutherford Avenue on the 20-acre property.