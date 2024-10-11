Community Good Works

BankGloucester

BankGloucester gave away $31,000 to 20 organizations selected in the lender’s annual “Banking for the Community” initiative, where local residents vote for charities to receive donations from the bank. BankGloucester said this year’s contest drew “over 10,000” votes.

Charles River Bank

A group of employees at Medway-based Charles River Bank organized a food drive at the bank last month, which collected several boxes’ worth of donated non-perishable food and personal-care items for the local Food Pantry at Mahan Circle.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank gave $10,000 to the American Red Cross to support the nonprofit’s hurricane relief fund.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank’s annual Lemonade Learning Club financial literacy program helped 70 young entrepreneurs save a collective $120,000 while learning how to run a business.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg-based IC Credit Union gave $12,324 to North Start Family Home Services to help support the nonprofit’s Journey Home Project, which aims to build a new apartment building for homeless families with children. Of the donation’s total, $2,324 was contributed by employees via a Jeans Day program.

Naveo Credit Union

Somerville’s Naveo Credit Union raised $600 for Boston Children’s Hospital through a Jeans Day program.