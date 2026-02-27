Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced it had made a $15,000 grant to the Attleboro Winter Night Fest, held Feb. 21.

Cape Ann Savings Bank and BankGloucester

Marianne Smith, president of Gloucester-based Cape Ann Savings Bank, and Patrick Thorpe, president of BankGloucester, recorded a video appealing for donations from the public to a benevolent fund to support family members of the seven crew killed when the Gloucester-based fishing vessel Lilly Jean sank last month. The fund has been seeded with a $40,000 anonymous donation, and was organized by the nonprofit Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it gave away $1 million to an unspecified number of organizations and causes during its 175th anniversary year last year. In addition, 171 bank employees volunteered for 1,826 hours across 846 various groups and other “community initiatives.

TD Bank

Rebuilding Together Boston announced it received a $65,000 commitment from TD Bank’s foundation for its work in 2026. The nonprofit caries out renovation projects for area homeowners in need, with an eye towards preventing homelessness.