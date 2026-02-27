The Gossip Report: Feb. 27, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts has plenty of potential, as an optimist might put it. Neither the listing nor public records are particularly clear why the home is in such a bad state, but its location hard on the water suggests storm damage on top of having been “vacant for some time,” as the listing puts it. The people or entities behind the Delaware LLC that bought the property will have to contend with it overlooking Falmouth Heights Beach, and possessing only a modicum of privacy.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 7-13, 2026.

Price: $8,100,000

Buyer: 174 Highland RET

Seller: Fornes Management T

Agent: Unknown/Not Sold via MLS

Size: 9,209 square feet on 2.99 acres

Sold: 2/13/2026

Price: $5,550,000

Buyer: Jennifer Goodman and Mark Goodman

Seller: 401 Jerusalem RT

Agent: Unknown/Not Sold via MLS

Size: 4,391 square feet on 0.59 acres

Sold: 2 /13/2026

Price: $4,250,000

Buyer: Xueying Yan

Seller: Joan Weinsten and Mark Weinsten

Agent: Rosemary McCready and Ali Dobrowolski, Compass

Size: 5,628 square feet on 1.38 acres

Sold: 2/13/2026

Price: $3,700,000

Buyer: Noelle Chabasseur RET

Seller: Robert C. Hower and Suzanne Schlott

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 1,743 square feet

Sold: 2/10/2026

Price: $3,650,000

Buyer: Kidderbrook LLC

Seller: Clement E Papazian & Marian Y Papazian FT

Agent: Jeffrey Marcus, Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 3,800 square feet on 0.47 acres

Sold: 2/13/2026