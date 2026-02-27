The Gossip Report: Feb. 27, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts has plenty of potential, as an optimist might put it. Neither the listing nor public records are particularly clear why the home is in such a bad state, but its location hard on the water suggests storm damage on top of having been “vacant for some time,” as the listing puts it. The people or entities behind the Delaware LLC that bought the property will have to contend with it overlooking Falmouth Heights Beach, and possessing only a modicum of privacy.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 7-13, 2026.
1) 174 Highland St., Weston
Price: $8,100,000
Buyer: 174 Highland RET
Seller: Fornes Management T
Agent: Unknown/Not Sold via MLS
Size: 9,209 square feet on 2.99 acres
Sold: 2/13/2026
2) 401 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset
Price: $5,550,000
Buyer: Jennifer Goodman and Mark Goodman
Seller: 401 Jerusalem RT
Agent: Unknown/Not Sold via MLS
Size: 4,391 square feet on 0.59 acres
Sold: 2 /13/2026
3) 23 Stonecroft Circle, Weston
Price: $4,250,000
Buyer: Xueying Yan
Seller: Joan Weinsten and Mark Weinsten
Agent: Rosemary McCready and Ali Dobrowolski, Compass
Size: 5,628 square feet on 1.38 acres
Sold: 2/13/2026
4) 100 Belvidere St #8H, Boston
Price: $3,700,000
Buyer: Noelle Chabasseur RET
Seller: Robert C. Hower and Suzanne Schlott
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 1,743 square feet
Sold: 2/10/2026
5) 200 Grand Ave., Falmouth
Price: $3,650,000
Buyer: Kidderbrook LLC
Seller: Clement E Papazian & Marian Y Papazian FT
Agent: Jeffrey Marcus, Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 3,800 square feet on 0.47 acres
Sold: 2/13/2026