Community Good Works

Our regular roundup of donations, volunteering and other charitable activity in Massachusetts’ real estate and banking communities. Submit your activity, including specifics about your donations if applicable, to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union said it gave $7,500 to the Plymouth Public Library Foundation.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said its foundation awarded the Veterans Association of Bristol County a grant of $50,000 to support the interior improvements to the organization’s new veterans’ services community center at 145 Globe St. in Fall River.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union said it hosted 150 Berkshires residents at one of its Pittsfield branches for its second annual “Wealth Builders Youth SummerFest” meant to teach children and teens about money.

J Barrett & Company

Agents at Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Company sponsored a school supplies drive to benefit elementary students in the Ipswich Public Schools. The brokerage said

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank, part of River Run Bancorp, said its foundation gave $119,500 awarded to 21 nonprofit and community organizations at its June meeting.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank, part of River Run Bancorp, said its foundation gave $49,500 awarded to 11 nonprofit and community organizations at its June meeting.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust, part of River Run Bancorp, said its foundation awarded $41,000 to 10 local nonprofit and community organizations at its June meeting.

Webster Five

Auburn-based Webster Five said its foundation warded grants totaling $185,917 to 54 local nonprofit and community groups during the first half of 2026.