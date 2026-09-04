The Gossip Report: Sept. 4, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales could be defying the market. Despite a bumper crop of unsold, brand-new luxury condominiums on the market in Boston right now, the seller managed to part with their property for more than they spent when buying it new in October 2023. But not by too much: The prior sale was for $13.6 million, Boston property records show.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 15-21, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 430 Stuart St. #PH35B, Boston
Price: $14,250,000
Buyer: Pb NT
Seller: Trinity Stuart 35G LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,041 square feet
Sold: 8/20/2026
2) 174 Cliff Road, Nantucket
Price: $13,500,000
Buyer: 174 Cliff Rd LLC
Seller: Joseph Saluti
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 4,715 square feet on 1.56 acres
Sold: 8/21/2026
3) 14 Correia Lane, Nantucket
Price: $10,350,000
Buyer: Correia Ln LLC
Seller: Bwana LLC
Agent: Marybeth Gibson and Jessica Newman, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 7,559 square feet on 1 acre
Sold: 8/21/2026
4) 10 Byron St., Boston
Price: $6,500,000
Buyer: 10 Byron St RT
Seller: Bruce K. Hounsell and Kathryn Chagnot Hounsell
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 2,436 square feet
Sold: 8/21/2026
5) 94 Horsefoot Path, Dennis
Price: $6,300,000
Buyer: 94 Horsefoot Path RT
Seller: Mayflower Bch Rental LLC
Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 2,566 square feet on 1.18 acres
Sold: 8/17/2026