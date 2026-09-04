The Gossip Report: Sept. 4, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales could be defying the market. Despite a bumper crop of unsold, brand-new luxury condominiums on the market in Boston right now, the seller managed to part with their property for more than they spent when buying it new in October 2023. But not by too much: The prior sale was for $13.6 million, Boston property records show.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 15-21, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $14,250,000

Buyer: Pb NT

Seller: Trinity Stuart 35G LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,041 square feet

Sold: 8/20/2026

Price: $13,500,000

Buyer: 174 Cliff Rd LLC

Seller: Joseph Saluti

Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 4,715 square feet on 1.56 acres

Sold: 8/21/2026

Price: $10,350,000

Buyer: Correia Ln LLC

Seller: Bwana LLC

Agent: Marybeth Gibson and Jessica Newman, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 7,559 square feet on 1 acre

Sold: 8/21/2026

Price: $6,500,000

Buyer: 10 Byron St RT

Seller: Bruce K. Hounsell and Kathryn Chagnot Hounsell

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 2,436 square feet

Sold: 8/21/2026

Price: $6,300,000

Buyer: 94 Horsefoot Path RT

Seller: Mayflower Bch Rental LLC

Agent: Robert Kinlin, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 2,566 square feet on 1.18 acres

Sold: 8/17/2026