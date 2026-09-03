Public Funding Boosts 29 Housing Projects

Properties in 20 Massachusetts communities received $278 million in public funding to preserve and develop housing including a 72-unit development next to the MBTA’s Shawmut station in Dorchester.

Trinity Financial received approval in 2023 for the 150 Centre St. project, which was delayed by abutters’ lawsuits that were dismissed in 2025.

Gov. Maura Healey announced the 29 recipients during a series of appearances across the state on Thursday. The awards are the largest single round awarded in over a decade, following increases in funding through the 2024 Affordable Homes Act. If all 29 projects are fully financed and built, they would include 970 new homes built, 1,182 affordable units preserved and 310 public housing units redeveloped.

The awards include $154.7 million in subsidy financing from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, $61.8 million in state low-income housing tax credits, $47.9 million in 4 percent federal low-income housing tax credits and $13.2 million in 9 percent federal low-income housing tax credits.

Three other Boston projects received tax credits toward construction: the 65-unit Fox Hall senior housing project in Dorchester, 35 units at 80 Shawsheen Road in East Boston and 78 senior housing units at 1198 Centre St. in Roslindale. The 331-unit Orchard Gardens in Roxbury received credits toward preservation of mixed-income homes, while 145-175 St. Alphonsus St. in Mission Hill received credits to rehabilitate seven units.

Additional awards announced on Thursday include:

Athol

Pequoig House: Preservation of 53 affordable homes for seniors. All homes will be supported by existing federal project-based vouchers.

Brockton

Chatham West I: Preservation and rehabilitation of 300 homes.

Liberty on Legion: Construction of 54 family homes on an underused downtown property. The mixed-use development will also include retail space and a housing solutions center.

Brookline

10 Walnut St.: Redevelopment of public housing to provide 96 new family homes, including for veterans.

Cambridge

Redevelopment of Corcoran Park, Phase 1: Construction of 67 family homes in the first phase of a multiphase public housing redevelopment.

28-30 Wendell: Construction of 95 intergenerational homes in Cambridge’s MBTA Communities district.

Chelmsford

The Residences at Bigelow Hall: Construction of 50 homes for seniors.

Chicopee

Chicopee Village: Preservation and rehabilitation of 290 family homes following a sale process conducted under Chapter 40T.

Erving

Evergreen Circle: Construction of 26 ntergenerational homes. Evergreen Circle will be the first newly constructed tax credit development in Erving.

Fitchburg

470 Main St.: Rehabilitation of 31 existing homes and construction of seven new homes in downtown Fitchburg.

Ipswich

Depot Lane: Construction of 5 intergenerational homes, with supportive services available to residents.

Lexington

LexHAB ADU: Construction of eight accessory dwelling units under provisions included in the Affordable Homes Act.

Lexington Woods: Construction of 40 family homes.

Lynn

High Street Development: Construction of 107 family homes.

Needham

Linden Terrace Phase One A: Redevelopment of public housing to provide 76 homes.

Newburyport

Brown School Senior Housing: Adaptive reuse of the former Brown School to provide 29 homes for seniors.

Newton

793 Washington St.: Construction of 58 family homes.

Northampton

27 Crafts Ave.: Construction of 30 studio homes serving individuals with significant housing needs.

Meadowbrook Apartments Phase 1: Preservation and rehabilitation of 120 family homes, including substantial energy-efficiency improvements.

Springfield

New Court Rainville: Preservation and rehabilitation of 88 family homes.

Swampscott

Veterans Crossing: Construction of 41 homes serving residents age 55 and older.

Watertown

Willow Park Redevelopment: Redevelopment of public housing to provide 138 homes.

Worcester