Developer Picked for 65-Unit Project at Devens

MassDevelopment signed a letter of intent with a Newton-based nonprofit to acquire a 6.6-acre site at Devens for a 65-unit housing project.

Metro West Collaborative Development plans to build the apartments on an Adams Circle site that was made available through a request for proposals in December.

Designed by Utile, the project comprises six buildings containing apartments reserved for households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income. Construction is projected to begin in 2029, according to MassDevelopment.

The Mass Leads Act, enacted in 2024, listed the decades-old 282-unit cap on housing units at Devens. In August, MassDevelopment provided financing for a 46-unit mixed-income complex at 77 Grant Road by Elite Home Builders LLC.

Founded in 1991, Metro West Collaborative Development has completed 204 affordable housing units including the Packard Street Commons project in Hudson and Glen Brook Way in Medway, and is developing 43 apartments at the former West Newton Armory. The organization is led by Executive Director Barney Heath, the former director of planning for the city of Newton.

Terms of sale are expected to be completed following the design and permitting process, including approval by the Devens Enterprise Commission.