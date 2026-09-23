Poll Finds Top Concerns: High Costs, Housing and Taxes

Calling Massachusetts “desirable, but expensive,” sponsors of a new poll say it confirms that affordability issues are the “fault line” shaping views of the state’s future.

The MassINC Polling Group survey was funded by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation and found that residents “still rank the Commonwealth among the best places in the country to live” but affordability is a major factor for those who are weighing whether to stay or put down roots elsewhere.

The survey of 999 residents was conducted in June and July and released Tuesday as the race for governor and other statewide and local contests heat up. The business-backed foundation also plans to release its annual competitiveness index in the next two weeks.

Residents see Massachusetts as better on education, public service, and the strength of local services, the poll found, and worse on commute times and housing costs. Health care rated as the strongest measure among those polled, and overall affordability as the weakest.

Residents named cost of living (65 percent), housing (47 percent) and taxes (34 percent) as top concerns that leaders should prioritize.

About one in five residents surveyed said they are weighing a move within five years, but 41 percent of those still in school are considering leaving. Reasons for a potential move out of state include cost of living, taxes and weather.

“Residents want costs addressed on both sides of the ledger: 94% say keeping Massachusetts affordable for everyday people is important to the state’s future – and 90percent say the same about helping businesses compete and grow,” MTF concluded in a one-page poll summary.