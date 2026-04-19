Don’t Be the Agent Defeated by a Cash Flow Crunch

The war with Iran and a significant jump in mortgage interest rates, coupled with higher gas prices, has turned spring selling season into one of the most difficult markets agents have experienced in years.

Many real estate agents and brokers were already coming off a low-income year for 2025, and current events are taking an even greater toll this year.

If you’ve been struggling to get by, and then the transmission in your car goes out, you become ill, or some other disaster hits, what can you do to avoid being decimated by a cash flow crunch?

A major challenge any business faces is managing cash flow – what we have left after taking all deductions required to run our businesses. Without it, any business will stop.

Another way of looking at cash flow is the money available to support the working needs of your business. You can be profitable at the end of the year and still have a cash flow crunch. This is especially common in real estate where you may have one large check and then go several months until you receive the next one.

Build a Reserve, Reduce Market Time

The simplest way to avoid being ambushed by a cash flow crunch is to have a cash reserve. Ideally, you need a minimum of six months of income in the bank to cover all your expenses. In fact, you should have a separate reserve for your home as well as one for your business. To build your reserve start allocating part of every commission check to your cash reserve fund.

But if you’re staring at a potential cash crunch, take a look at your listings. Do you have enough in your pipeline? If not, start prospecting!

What about time on market? During the last 12 months, what was the average time it took each listing to sell? How many houses did you have to show a buyer before they purchased? If you don’t know the answer to these questions, it’s important to start tracking this information immediately. You could sell exactly the same number of properties that you sold last year, but if you cut listing market time or the number of houses you show buyers by half, your profitability (the money you keep) will increase dramatically.

And remember, there is a cost associated with marketing a property or taking buyers out to look at property. For example, when you spend time taking out a buyer, your opportunity cost is all the other activities you chose not to do that could have generated income. Consequently, it’s always smart to ask: “Is working with this buyer or seller or engaging in this activity going to yield the highest amount of return for my time?”

How to Handle a Cash Flow Crunch

Paying business expenses with a credit card may be convenient but it’s also an easy way to get into trouble. A better approach is to use a debit card or a check. When you have no more money in the account, stop spending until you do.

If you must use a credit card, do your best to pay off the entire balance every month. Otherwise, you’ll end up paying an extra 12 to 29 percent per year in credit card interest. This is the least effective way to deal with a crunch.

If you must borrow, consider opening a business line of credit. Many local business banks as well as some credit unions are happy to work with you if you have good credit and are willing to run your commission checks and credit card charges through their lending institution.

You can also become your own bank, after a fashion.

Do you have money in a retirement account? If so, liquidating it can cost you a tremendous amount of money. A better approach is to borrow against the account. For example, one of my friends has some money tied up in an LLC that holds stock. Rather than selling stock when he needed money, he took a loan at 6 percent interest. Since he has two other partners, he was paying 4 percent of the loan to his partners and the other 2 percent to himself.

Always be sure to check with your CPA or financial advisor about the best possible route for your personal situation.

With a little bit of planning and forethought, you can avoid a cash flow crunch in your business and keep your commission income strong all year long. Consult with your CPA, pay cash or use a debit card when possible, avoid those impulse purchases, and look for ways to trim costs by shopping companies for your phone, insurance and any other service that may be available at a lower cost.

Bernice Ross is a nationally syndicated columnist, author, trainer and speaker on real estate topics. She can be reached at bernice@realestatecoach.com.