Extended-Stay Hotel Proposed in Savin Hill

The developer of a recently completed Savin Hill apartment building is seeking to redevelop a neighboring property as a 42-unit extended stay hotel.

Boston-based Cornerstone Realty previously completed a 38-unit residential project at 951-959 Dorchester Ave.

In a project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning Department, Cornerstone said the project will provide an alternative to short-term rentals being offered in the neighborhood.

The company has submitted plans for a 6-story, 42,029-square-foot hotel with ground-floor commercial space and a sixth-floor rooftop restaurant. The 12,536-square-foot development site includes three parcels at 269 and 275 East Cottage St. that are currently occupied by a single-family home and the “Little House” social club.

The building would include a 2,179-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor, and a 2,584-square-foot rooftop restaurant with a 1,291-square-foot terrace.

In a small project review application submitted by McDermott, Quilty Miller & Hanley LLP, Cornerstone Realty said the project “would provide an appropriate and well-managed alternative to the many short-term Aibnb rental accommodations” in Dorchester.

The Boston City Council recently reviewed potential changes to the city’s short-term rental ordinance, in response to complaints that enforcement is spotty and the current regulations lack meaningful deterrents.

The Savin Hill project would require approval of the hotel use from the Zoning Board of Appeal and variances for maximum floor area ratio, building height, minimum side yard, and minimum loading bays. The project proposes one parking space and would require a variance for minimum off-street parking.

A public comment period on the project runs through Feb. 8.