Jeanne D’Arc CU Partners With Patriot to ‘Tackle Financial Wellness’

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has partnered with New England Patriots cornerback and punt returner Marcus Jones as the credit union looks to “tackle financial wellness.”

“Continuing this campaign with Marcus Jones allows us to bring fresh energy to an initiative that’s already making a meaningful impact in the community,” Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union President and CEO Larissa Thurston said in a statement. “Marcus is a dynamic athlete whose discipline, preparation and commitment to excellence serve as a positive influence, reflecting the same principles we encourage when it comes to financial wellness. His passion for giving back aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals and families to plan confidently for their future.”

The campaign is focused on educating individuals and encouraging them to improve their financial wellness. The campaign features tools and resources to help improve their overall financial knowledge, and Jeanne D’Arc’s “Financial Wellness Playbook” offers tips to help individuals work toward their financial goals.

Additionally, as part of this initiative, Jeanne D’Arc will donate $50 for every Patriots tackle, up to $50,000, to support financial wellbeing across their communities.

“We’re proud to partner with Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union to bring Tackling Financial Wellness to life,” Athlete-Driven Worldwide Senior Vice President of Sports Sponsorships John Taylor said in a statement. “By teaming up Jeanne D’Arc’s commitment to financial education and Marcus’ commitment to helping to better the local communities, we’ve built an authentic campaign that educates, inspires and drives real impact.”

The credit union has focused on improving the financial wellness of its members. Jeanne D’Arc has a dedicated financial wellness team that brings financial education into schools and beyond with classroom lessons, summer programs, adult workshops, webinars and personalized coaching. The credit union also operates three high school branches at Dracut High School, Nashua High School South and Lowell High School, providing students with hands-on experience in financial literacy and banking.