Fenway Apartment Portfolio Trades for $37M

A pair of apartment buildings in the Fenway traded for $37.5 million in two acquisitions by the owner of a Beacon Hill hotel.

Egeria Real Estate acquired 11-19 Peterborough St. and 11 Queensberry St. from Boston-based Bobson Residential, according to Suffolk County deeds.

Minneapolis-based Riversource Life Insurance Co. provided $11.5 million in financing, according to a Suffolk County mortgage.

Egeria has U.S. headquarters at 801 Boylston St., and a real estate portfolio located in the Netherlands, Germany and Boston, including recent acquisitions in South Boston and Beacon Hill.

In May 2025, Egeria acquired a mixed-use property at 416-418 West Broadway for $15.9 million.

The company previously acquired the Whitney Hotel in Beacon Hill for $57 million.

Average apartment rents in Boston are now the nation’s seventh highest among the largest 100 cities, according to a report released this week by Apartment List, at $2,513 per month.

In July, average Boston apartment rents increased 0.8 percent, compared with the national average of 0.2 percent. Rents in Boston have risen 1.2 percent over the last 12 months, according to Apartment List.