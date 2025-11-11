Greenfield Savings Bank VP Charged in Child Exploitation Investigation

A vice president at Greenfield Savings Bank has been charged as part of a State Police operation targeting child sexual exploitation.

Operation Firewall resulted in the arrest of 56 people statewide, agency commander Col. Geoffrey Noble announced Monday at a joint press conference with several state district attorneys.

One of those charged was Kevin De Rosa, a vice president at Greenfield Savings Bank and head of its retail distribution network.

“We had a vice president of a bank in Greenfield, came into the Berkshires to do that [criminal behavior].” Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said at Monday’s press conference on Monday regarding the operation, according to video of the event streamed by the State Police. “Nothing on the radar before. So we’re seeing people who have [been] quietly doing this, and doing it behind our backs.”

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, De Rosa faces three charges: one charge of enticement of a child under 16 for sex and two charges of providing obscene material to a minor.

De Rosa has been with Greenfield Savings Bank bank since November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to charging information filed in Pittsfield District Court, the alleged incidents occurred between September and October 2025, and he was arrested late last week.

Greenfield Savings Bank no longer lists De Rosa on its website, but did as recently as July. Neither the bank nor De Rosa’s attorney returned requests for comment.

De Rosa’s bail was set at $7,500 in an arraignment Tuesday morning.

The State Police said Operation Firewall was indented to address what the agency characterized as a “growing problem of possession, production and sharing of child sexual abuse material, as well as child enticement and other illegal activity.” The three-day arrest wave took place in 38 Massachusetts communities and resulted in charges against 56 people between the ages of 18 and 75.

“The Massachusetts State Police remain committed to investigating crimes against children and holding perpetrators accountable,” Noble said in a statement. “Over several months, members of the State Police’s Division of Investigative Services used their training and skill to develop these cases. I commend the Troopers for their hard work to overcome the evasive tactics of suspects and build a comprehensive operational plan to safely remove predators from our streets.”