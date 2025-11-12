State Street Corp. Expands in Burlington

State Street Corp. committed to keep its suburban offices in Burlington through 2037 with a lease expansion and renewal at The District.

The Boston-based financial services company will occupy 162,000 square feet at National Development’s office park after signing a 15,000 square-foot expansion, the Newton-based developer announced.

The office park bordering Route 128 has inked renewals earlier this year totaling more than 130,000 square feet with tenants COMSOL, Black Duck Software, and Regus.

Two restaurants – Press Café and Tuscan Kitchen – also extended leases through 2037.

National Development has owned the 1.3 million square foot office park since 2013 and added restaurants and a 170-room Residence Inn by Marriott.

“Our vision for The District has always been to offer a next-generation workplace that combines high-performance office space with curated amenities and a vibrant, convenient location,” National Development Director of Asset Management Maura Moffatt said in a statement.