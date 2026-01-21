Harvard Federal Credit Union Chooses New Digital Platform

Harvard Federal Credit Union says it’s signed on with Alkami Technology’s MANTL onboarding and account opening solution.

With MANTL, Harvard FCU says it will be able to automate over 85 percent of application decisions.

“By adopting MANTL’s Onboarding & Account Opening Solution, we’re elevating how we onboard, engage, and grow relationships with both business and retail members,” Kriti Modi, chief information officer at Harvard FCU, said in a statement. “Adding MANTL gives us the ability to offer a digital-first, frictionless account opening experience to our members, increase operational efficiencies, grow our membership base, and drive deposits.”

The credit union will launch retail and business online account opening first, followed by in-branch account opening across its branch network.

Alkami claims that retail accounts open three times faster with its platform and 20 times faster for business accounts. Additionally, institutions that use the platform have seen a revenue growth of 19 percent, the company claims.

“Harvard FCU is making a forward-looking investment in the future of digital banking by embracing the full Digital Sales & Service Platform,” Taylor Adkins, vice president of product management at Alkami, said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with their team to deliver a seamless experience for both members and employees, enabling the credit union to scale its member and deposit growth while continuing to provide the relationship-driven banking experiences that define the Harvard FCU community.”

Alkami is a financial technology company based in Texas. Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union also moved to the MANTL platform in 2025.