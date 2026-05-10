Hot Property: Brookley Flats

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | May 10, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo by Ed Wonsek Artworks | Courtesy of JGE Architecture + Design

What: Brookley Flats
Where: 10 Stonley Road, Jamaica Plain
Owner: Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp. and Causeway Development
Built: 2023-2026

Boston’s largest affordable home ownership development includes 45 condominiums, a ground-floor gallery and dedicated artist live-work units.

Located at a former industrial site, the 4-story, 45,000 square-foot building runs on all-electric utilities and includes a shared roof deck, gallery and 19-space stacker garage.

Members of the project team include JGE Architecture + Design, H+O Structural Engineering, BLW Engineering Inc., Michael D’Angelo Landscape Architecture, Sherwood Consulting & Design LLC, Haycon and DVM Housing Partners.

They Said It:

“Brookley Flats reflects our commitment to creating housing that goes beyond function to foster community, identity, and opportunity. By integrating artist live/workspaces and shared amenities into a high-performance building, we were able to create a place that not only meets Boston’s housing needs but also celebrates the character and creativity of Jamaica Plain.”
— Jonathan Garland, president and founder, JGE Architecture + Design

Photo by Ed Wonsek Artworks | Courtesy of JGE Architecture + Design

Photo by Ed Wonsek Artworks | Courtesy of JGE Architecture + Design

Photo by Ed Wonsek Artworks | Courtesy of JGE Architecture + Design

Commercial & Industrial

Hot Property: Brookley Flats

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