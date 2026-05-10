It’s Time for Mass. to Act on E-Bikes

Whether you ride an electric bike or not, it is clear these vehicles are now a regular part of the Massachusetts transportation system. Many are faster, more complex and in some cases more dangerous than ever – but they are also popular, convenient and increasingly accessible.

E-bikes, e-scooters and other micromobility devices are here to stay, and Massachusetts law must evolve to regulate them effectively.

Micromobility already delivers real benefits across the commonwealth. In urban areas, e-bikes provide a lower-cost, flexible alternative to driving. In suburban and rural communities, they expand mobility where public transit options are limited. Studies show that roughly 80 percent of car trips in Massachusetts are less than 3 miles long. While micromobility will never replace most car trips, it can reduce congestion, lower emissions and improve access to jobs.

But as this technology advanced rapidly, state rules have not kept pace. Today some high-powered electric devices are capable of speeds approaching 50 miles per hour.

Most people would agree that a motorcycle does not belong on a park trail or in a protected bike lane. Yet for some vehicles that function like a motorbike, Massachusetts is lacking clear, enforceable rules on where and how they should operate. This gap creates confusion for riders, municipalities and law enforcement – and increases safety risks.

Why Governor’s Proposal Matters

Fortunately, state leaders are taking action. Gov. Maura Healey convened a Special Commission on Micromobility to develop recommendations for a safer, more predictable system. That work led to recently proposed legislation called the Ride Safe Act, which would modernize state law and establish a clear framework for managing these devices.

The proposed legislation addresses this challenge in a practical way: by regulating devices based on how fast they can go, not how they are built. A speed-based classification system would create clear categories for devices traveling up to 20, 30 and 40 miles per hour, and beyond. Lower-speed e-bikes would be allowed to operate in bike lanes and on shared-use paths, while higher-speed devices would face stricter rules.

This approach brings much-needed clarity. Riders would better understand their responsibilities, parents can better evaluate the differences between these devices, municipalities could adopt consistent policies and law enforcement would have a clear framework for enforcement.

The bill also includes common-sense safety measures that are surprisingly absent from current law. These include helmet requirements for powered devices, minimum age thresholds for higher-speed vehicles and equipment standards such as lights, reflectors and braking systems. These are not burdensome regulations – they are basic protections that reflect the realities of faster, heavier machines operating in shared spaces.

The bill also recognizes that micromobility technology will continue to evolve. By giving the Registry of Motor Vehicles authority to oversee emerging devices, the state can adapt more quickly without waiting for new legislation every time the market changes.

The Priority Is Safety for People

One principle should guide policymaking: This is about keeping people safe.

E-bikes and scooters are not just pieces of equipment – they are carrying our friends, family and neighbors as they navigate our transportation system. Every e-bike on the road represents someone who is not driving in a car, but it also means these users are physically more vulnerable than drivers. Riders, pedestrians and motorists all deserve a system designed with safety as the top priority.

There are legitimate concerns with these devices. Narrow, crowded paths, inexperienced riders and higher-speed devices can create real risks. But ignoring micromobility and pretending it will go away is not a wise solution. The right approach is thoughtful management, grounded in safety and common sense.

That includes investing in infrastructure. Streets, bike lanes and shared-use paths must be designed for a mix of users traveling at different speeds. In some areas, that will require better separation between pedestrians and wheeled traffic. In others, it will mean improved signage, education and enforcement.

A Chance to Lead

State programs like Complete Streets are already helping communities make these upgrades. Expanding funding for these efforts will be essential as micromobility continues to grow. Integration with public transit should also remain a priority. E-bikes can extend the reach of the MBTA and regional transit systems, solving the “first-mile/last-mile” challenge that limits ridership and access.

Massachusetts now has an opportunity to become a national model for micromobility policy. The governor’s commission has provided a thoughtful roadmap, and the governor herself has advanced a balanced, forward-looking proposal.

The choice is straightforward. We can continue with a patchwork system that leaves riders and communities uncertain and exposed to risk. Or we can adopt clear, modern rules that reflect today’s technology and prioritize safety for everyone.

E-bikes are not going away. The sooner Massachusetts acts, the sooner we can build a system that works – for riders, for communities and for the future of transportation.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.