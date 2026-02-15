Hot Property: Swingers Back Bay

What: Swingers Back Bay

Where: 777 Boylston St., Boston

Owner: TDC Property Boylston LLC

Built: 2024-2025

Back Bay’s newest entertainment venue includes a pair of indoor “crazy” golf courses, multiple cocktail bars, a retro-style gaming and semi-private event spaces for group outings.

Swingers is scheduled to open Feb. 20 at 777 Boylston St. as the fourth U.S. location for the London-based brand.

Brooklyn-based Emmy Squared Pizza will offer Detroit-style pizzas, burgers and comfort food as the venue’s food partner. The cocktail bars will include Boston-inspired drinks exclusive to the Back Bay location.

The 2-story, 23,000 square-foot venue joins Swingers’ existing locations in London, New York, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.

They Said It:

“The city’s vibrant energy and love of great food, drink and entertainment make it the perfect home for our unique blend of competitive fun and premium hospitality. We can’t wait to bring something truly different to Boston’s social scene.”

— Jeremy Simmonds, co-founder and CEO, Competitive Socializing