BPDA Approves Wentworth Dorm Tower in Mission Hill

Wentworth Institute of Technology received approval for a new 972-bed dormitory housing its entire first-year student body, a project that could relieve off-campus housing pressures in the Mission Hill neighborhood.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board approved an institutional master plan amendment including construction of the 18-story, 202,000 square-foot Pike Residence Hall.

The new dorm tower will replace the school’s west parking lot at 550 Huntington Ave., which is located behind the MassArt Tree House dorm tower. Completion is scheduled for fall 2028.

The Longwood Collective, a nonprofit that represents 22 institutions in the Longwood academic and medical area, supported the project during a public hearing Thursday.

“The proposed project is very transformational to the campus and will be a great addition to the neighborhood,” said Tom Yardley, the collective’s vice president of area planning and development.

Wentworth’s future building projects would add a total of 1,814 student beds, enabling 75 percent of students to live on campus.

The school also will resume PILOT [payment in lieu of taxes] payments to the city of Boston, after pausing the payments following the pandemic.

PILOT payments will begin at $50,000 in fiscal 2026 and rise to $125,000 in fiscal 2030. Community benefits include Wentworth’s STRIVE program for approximately 100 Boston Public Schools students annually. Wentworth also agreed to contribute $40,000 annually for community organizations and community development.

Linkage payments for affordable housing and job training tied to the dorm project total $3.6 million.

The project is the latest in a series of partnerships between local colleges and private housing student developers. Similar projects are under way at Tufts University in Medford, Merrimack College in North Andover and Northeastern University.