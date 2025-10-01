Indie Bookstore Inks Lease at Allston Labworks

A two-year-old independent bookstore in Melrose will expand into Boston with its second location at Allston Labworks.

Founded by attorney Andrea Ariarte Dent, Molly’s Bookstore is the fourth tenant in Allston Labworks’ 20,000 square-foot retail component, adding a purveyor of new and used books and educational items.

The store will occupy 2,775 square feet. Nonprofit life science training facility BioBuilder, women-owned art studio Alchemy Station, Park Bagelry and pizzeria FiDO previously leased space at the 750,000 square-foot life science development from King Street Properties at 250 and 280 Western Ave.

“Welcoming Molly’s Bookstore to the project reinforces our commitment to creating a dynamic neighborhood where culture and commerce enrich one another,” King Street Properties Partner and Managing Director Mike Diminico said in a statement.