Kiosks Spread Word of Waterfront Threats

As Boston prepares for a surge of summer visitors for the World Cup and Sail Boston, the Wharf District Council is taking advantage of the opportunity to spread the word about how climate change could threaten the city’s downtown neighborhoods.

The downtown property owners group is installing informational kiosks at high-traffic tourist destinations, seeking to raise awareness of research on potential flooding threats.

“We thought this would be a great way to reach a group of people that are probably very interested in this part of the city, but may not be aware of the challenges that we face in dealing with sea level rise,” Wharf District President Marc Margulies said.

The council is active in studies of how rising seas could threaten properties in the downtown area in coming decades, when Boston Harbor sea levels are anticipated to rise 40 inches.

The Wharf District Council allocated $25,000 for the temporary kiosks. It’s seeking approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency at today’s meeting to install a kiosk on Long Wharf. Others already have been installed near the New England Aquarium, on Atlantic Avenue and near Christopher Columbus Park.

The kiosks illustrate how large portions of the waterfront and Financial District would be inundated during coastal storms in coming decades, based upon research by Arup and Woods Hole Group. The city and Army Corps of Engineers are studying potential storm barriers to block the surges.

The exhibits also include links to a survey seeking comment on waterfront preparedness.