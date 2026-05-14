London Investor Buys Downtown Crossing Hotel for $125M

A German investor sold Boston’s Godfrey Hotel after an 11-year ownership for $124.5 million.

The buyer is Lifestyle Hospitality Capital, a London-based investor founded in 2023 that owns hotels in Ireland and Germany. The company made another recent U.S. acquisition in 2024, when it bought the Gates Hotel South Beach for $53 million.

The 242-room Godfrey Hotel spans a pair of early 1900s buildings at 505 Washington St. in Downtown Crossing. The hotel includes the RUKA Restobar and a George Howell Coffee cafe.

Athene Annuity provided $100.5 million in financing for the April 27 transaction, according to a Suffolk County mortgage.

Oxford Capital Group acquired the Amory and Blake office and retail buildings in 2012 for $23.25 million and renovated the property as a hotel designed by architects Finegold Alexander.

The property previously traded for $173.9 million in a 2015 sale-leaseback.