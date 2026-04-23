Law Firm Inks 47K SF Lease at International Place

A national law firm’s Boston offices are relocating to The Chiofaro Company’s updated One International Place next year after signing a long-term lease.

The firm will occupy 47,466 square feet at the 46-story office tower overlooking the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway.

The Chiofaro Company is nearing the completion of a $100 million capital improvement program at the sibling skyscrapers, including The Aries Club, a new 23,000 square-foot tenant amenity space including a lounge and bar, boardroom, event spaces and outdoor terrace.

In May, McCarter & English will relocate from 265 Franklin St. in the Financial District.

“A thoughtfully designed, modern workspace not only enhances collaboration and efficiency among attorneys, but also conveys confidence, discretion, and credibility to clients who entrust the firm with their most critical matters,” Boston Office Managing Partner Maria Laccotripe Zacharakis said in a statement.

McCarter Partner Cynthia Keliher represented the firm in negotiations with Geoffrey Howell of DLA Piper on behalf of ownership.

Ownership landed a major tenant for Two International Place in September, when KKR committed to 133,000 square feet.