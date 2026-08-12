Leader Bank Adds First Cape Cod Branch

Leader Bank has added its first branch on Cape Cod.

The new branch is located in Falmouth at 177 Main St. and compliments the Arlington-based bank’s existing loan office in Mashpee.

“As Leader Bank continues to grow across Massachusetts and beyond, we remain focused on building meaningful relationships in the communities we serve,” Leader Bank President Jay Tuli said in a statement. “We are excited to bring our personalized approach to banking to Falmouth and look forward to supporting local families, businesses, and organizations across Cape Cod for years to come.”

The bank has been focused on getting embedded in the Falmouth community. Leader Bank is already partnering with local organizations such as the Falmouth YMCA and Falmouth Housing Trust. Also, the bank hosted a meet-and-greet event with the Falmouth Commodores – a Cape Cod Baseball League team – at the new branch. Falmouth branch manager Brendan Pike threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a recent Commodores’ game.

Leader Bank has been investing in its physical footprint. Leader has additional branches in Boston’s Seaport and in Andover set to open over the next several months, according to the bank. These will bring the total number of branches in its network to nine.

The bank recently added a Boston-based banking team in Back Bay, a new national Small Business Administration lending team and a new deposit team in California.

Leader has more than $5 billion in assets.