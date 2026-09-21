Mass. Sheds 7.1K Jobs in August as Losses Mount

Massachusetts lost 7,100 jobs in August, bringing the total number of job losses in the last two months to about 11,100 – almost matching the jobs gained since last September, according to preliminary data the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development released on Friday.

The labor office also revised its July estimate to a loss of 4,000 jobs, from an initially reported loss of 4,600 jobs. Labor officials say the state has netted 11,300 new jobs since September 2025. State data shows Massachusetts added 8,300 jobs from August 2025 to August 2026. October 2025 data are missing due to a federal government shutdown.

According to the labor office’s data, sectors seeing job losses in August were professional and business services (down 6,400); trade, transportation and utilities (down 1,400); construction (down 1,400); private education and health (down 700); and other services (down 300). Sectors with job growth were manufacturing (up 1,400); information (up 800); leisure and hospitality (up 400); financial activities (up 300); and government (up 200).

The Massachusetts unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent, down from July’s 4.4 percent, according to labor officials. That marks the state’s lowest unemployment rate since March 2025, according to Mark Rembert, chief economist at the Department of Economic Research. The U.S. jobless rate was 4.1 percent in August.

“While retirements among older workers continue to limit labor force growth, Massachusetts is experiencing relatively low unemployment among workers aged 25 to 54,” Rembert said. “Over the past twelve months, the unemployment rate among workers aged 25-54 in Massachusetts was lower than peer states like Texas, New Jersey, New York, and California.”

The state’s labor force participation rate was 65.3 percent in August, compared with the nation’s 61.6 percent, according to labor officials. Last month, the labor force rose by 900, with 3,100 more people employed and 2,200 fewer unemployed residents. Labor officials say those figures include residents who have retired or left the workforce as well as self-employed workers and entrepreneurs.

The latest jobs figures come about six weeks out from the Nov. 3 general election. Republicans, including gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue, are seeking to gain traction by criticizing the state’s scarce job growth under Democrats’ leadership and the Bay State’s low economic growth metrics compared to other states. Meanwhile, Democrats like Gov. Maura Healey have highlighted business expansions and additions as well as state investments aimed at creating jobs and bolstering the workforce development pipeline.