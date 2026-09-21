Personnel File – No. 457

128 CRE

Commercial brokerage 128 CRE announced it’s hired Lauren Shea as a client services and marketing advisor. The brokerage also said it promoted Meghan Huebner to marketing director and Caroline Baker to senior advisor.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank said it’s hired Alexander Anderson as a senior vice president and private banker in its Cambridge Trust Private Banking division. Anderson was most recently founder and CEO at Impact Strategic Partners.

The Eastern Bank Foundation recently honored former Gov. Deval Patrick with its 2026 Social Justice Award.

ERA Key Realty

Northrbidge-based ERA Key Realty said Angkhana “Ana” Chumpachot has affiliated with its Chelmsford office as a Realtor.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union said it’s hired Sanjay Malhotra as senior vice president of retail services. Malhotra was previously senior vice president and area retail executive at Truist Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank said it’s named Pamela Yang to its board of directors. Yang is CFO at the Boston-based nonprofit Social Finance and chair of the CFA Institute board of governors,

Urban Edge

Boston-based community development corporation Urban Edge said it’s hired Tawkiyah Jordan as its new COO and senior vice president for strategy. Jordan was previously vice president of housing and community strategy at Habitat for Humanity International.