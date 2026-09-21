RJ Kelly Sells 100 Percent Leased Property in Milford

Burlington-based RJ Kelly sold a 100 percent leased retail property in Milford for $10 million after a five-year ownership period.

The Quarry Square property at 196 East Main St. includes 17 tenants and totals 56,004 square feet.

Atlantic Capital Partners represented the seller. The buyer is KBG Realty Realty Properties of Oxford, according to a Worcester County deed.

The property previously traded for $16.35 million in 2021.

“The center features a diverse, resilient tenant mix with a proven track record of lease renewals,” Atlantic Capital Partners Head of Capital Markets Justin Smith said in a statement. “With several leases nearing expiration, incoming ownership has a clear runway to boost net operating income by bringing below-market rents to fair market value upon rollover.”

The 8.6-acre property has high visibility with daily traffic counts of approximately 95,000 vehicles per day. The center was originally developed in 1986.