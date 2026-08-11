MassDevelopment Names New CFO

The state’s quasi-public economic development agency says it’s hired a new chief financial officer, a former senior budget staffer in Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

Bran Shim joins MassDevelopment as an executive vice president and a member of its leadership team. comes to MassDevelopment from the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance, the budget-writing arm of Gov. Maura Healey’s office. There, he served as senior advisor, assistant secretary and state budget director and finance director.

“Bran Shim has spent more than a decade helping strengthen the Commonwealth’s financial foundation through thoughtful public finance leadership,” state Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley, chairs MassDevelopment’s board of directors, said in a statment. “His experience and commitment to public service will help ensure MassDevelopment continues to be a strong partner in advancing economic growth, supporting communities, and expanding opportunity across Massachusetts.”

Shim is no stranger to MassDevelopment, the agency’s CEO said in a statement, having been the Executive Office for Administration and Finance’s designee on the agency’s board.

Shim is also an adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he focuses on financial management and urban policy, and volunteers as a human services commissioner and an associate member of the Board of Zoning Appeal in the City of Cambridge.

“I am honored to join the extraordinary team at MassDevelopment, which is uniquely positioned to promote a more equitable, affordable, and competitive Massachusetts,” Shim said in a statement. “I look forward to working with President and CEO Navjeet Bal and the entire team to ensure MassDevelopment has the resources to optimize, sustain, and scale our impact for everyone who calls Massachusetts home.”