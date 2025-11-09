Massport Deserves Our Praise and Increased Support

Greater Boston’s economy is still struggling to regain its footing across many post-pandemic indicators – from downtown office occupancy to public transit ridership – but one success story is quietly driving the state’s recovery: Massport.

This transportation agency does far more than move passengers through airports. Under CEO Rich Davey’s leadership, Massport is hitting record highs across its airports, cruise terminals and maritime operations – and in doing so, it is fueling growth throughout Massachusetts. The question now is not simply how to celebrate this success, but how to build on it to meet the state’s broader transportation and economic goals.

When it comes to transportation, the public’s attention is usually focused on the MBTA or the state highway system under MassDOT, agencies that attract headlines for system breakdowns, or projected budget deficits. Massport, by contrast, continues to perform exceptionally well. Credit belongs to Davey and to former CEO Lisa Wieland, who left the agency in 2024. Massport is one of the signature models for a government agency that is delivering for this area.

Last year, Logan International Airport reached a new high, serving nearly 44 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Logan now offers direct flights to 60 international destinations, the most in its history. Massport also oversees Flynn Cruiseport Boston, which welcomed more than 480,000 passengers last year, another all-time high. The cruise industry and international travel are essential to our local hotels, restaurants and small businesses, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity across New England.

At Worcester Regional Airport, the momentum is also building. Passenger volumes are now at their highest in three decades. With targeted infrastructure upgrades and marketing, Worcester could become a true complement to Logan, much like how LaGuardia supports JFK in New York.

A stronger Worcester airport would offer travelers from Central and Western Massachusetts a more convenient option, while helping relieve congestion at Logan and on Boston’s highways.

Massport’s Broader Economic Role

Massport is far more than a transportation agency – it is one of the commonwealth’s most powerful economic engines.

Its real estate developments at the Marine Industrial Park and throughout the Seaport District have helped transform a once-underused waterfront into one of the East Coast’s most dynamic business centers. And its ongoing investments continue to anchor the region’s growing “Blue Economy” – a sector focused on maritime technology, seafood, shipping and ocean research.

Considering the enormous return on investment that Massport delivers, this could be the time to direct some of the state’s Fair Share surtax revenues to support projects at Massport. Last year, Gov. Maura Healey, legislative leaders and members of the Transportation Funding Task Force made the right call by directing much of the new Fair Share funding toward stabilizing the MBTA’s operating budget.

Now that the MBTA’s finances are on firmer ground, this year state should be looking for transportation projects that generate long-term benefits. Massport’s work fits that mission perfectly.

Opportunities Justify More Support

Additional development is possible in Boston’s Seaport District.

Massport is seeking to redevelop two key parcels in the Seaport, including the North Jetty – one of Boston Harbor’s last remaining deep-water berths. Revitalizing this site would expand the port’s cargo capacity, support hundreds of maritime and construction jobs and enhance Massport’s real estate revenue base. But the project requires major capital investment to restore the jetty wall and modernize the facility.

Rather than let valuable waterfront property sit idle, the state should consider partnering with Massport to bring the North Jetty to life.

Second, improving access to Logan Airport must remain an ongoing priority. State investment can help expand Silver Line service, create new parking and bus infrastructure and eventually complete the long-planned Red–Blue Line connection.

Meanwhile, regional services like Logan Express – which provides direct service from the North Shore, Framingham and Braintree – should be expanded and better promoted. Every passenger who takes the bus instead of driving to the airport means fewer cars on the road and a smaller environmental footprint.

Most importantly, 2026 will be a landmark year for tourism and economic activity in Boston, because of the World Cup soccer matches, the Tall Ships and the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4th. Each of these events will draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, generating billions in spending and unprecedented global exposure for the region. Massport will be the front door to Massachusetts during this extraordinary year.

Ensuring the agency has the resources to deliver a safe, seamless experience should be a top priority for both state leaders and the business community. If Massachusetts wants to strengthen our economy, support additional tourism and thrive in 2026, Massport should get the attention – and the resources – it deserves.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.