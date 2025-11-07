Name Change for NAIOP-MA Reflects Expanded Reach

The region’s largest commercial developers trade group is adopting a new name that better reflects its modern-day focus.

Starting July 1 next year, NAIOP Massachusetts will rebrand as The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, CEO Tamara Small said.

NAIOP Massachusetts has been the Herndon, Virginia-based organization’s largest local chapter for more than two decades, and currently has approximately 1,700 members.

Its parent group was founded in 1967 as the National Association of Industrial Parks, and rebranded in 1976 as the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks and later, simply NAIOP.

Since then, NAIOP’s scope has expanded to all types of commercial and multifamily development.

“We do every type of development except for single-family homes, so we’re excited to have a name that actually reflects what we’ve been doing for two decades,” Small said. “We have been begging to have the name changed.”

The change applies to all 55 NAIOP chapters, effective July 1. The NAIOP board of directors recently voted to approve the change.

The local chapter holds its annual meeting and awards ceremony on Nov. 19 at the newly completed David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University in Allston.

HRP Group Executive Vice President Melissa Schrock has been nominated as 2026 president.

The group will recognize notable recent developments including Samuels & Associates’ Lyrik Back Bay, the DUO project in Chelsea by John M. Corcoran & Co., Joseph J. Corcoran, and Marcus Partners, and The Newbury of Brookline by HYM Investment Group.

The event also will recognize Pierce Atwood attorney Paula Devereaux for her advocacy work for the industry and Alyssa Morris of AEW Capital Management for her commitments to NAIOP’s growth.