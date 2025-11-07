The Gossip Report: Nov. 7, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is part of a complex historic preservation project that included rescuing a famous architect’s home. Developer Pioneer Construction worked with town preservation officials for five years to rehabilitate a dilapidated home next door, once home to H.H. Richardson, and move it to new foundations 200 feet away. Part of the project also involved renovating what’s now 25 Cottage St., formerly 222 Warren St. and the Gothic Revival home that appears in today’s Gossip Report. The off-market sale was represented by Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Oct. 18-24, 2025.
1) 113 Eel Point Road, Nantucket
Price: $16,500,000
Buyer: Wmaskcs LLC
Seller: Frederic C Slater Irt
Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 4,299 on 1.89 acres
Sold: 10/21/2025
2) 111 North Water St., Edgartown
Price: $15,725,000
Buyer: Mvhome LLC
Seller: 111 North Water St A LL
Agent: Wendy Harman, Compass
Size: 3,606 square feet on 0.5 acres
Sold: 10/22/2025
3) 10 Maxey Pond Road, Nantucket
Price: $13,500,000
Buyer: 10 Maxey Pond LLC
Seller: Michelle M. Velle and Van N. Velle
Agent: Michael Passaro, Douglas Elliman
Size: 5,693 square feet on 3.07 acres
Sold: 10/21/2025
4) 25 Cottage St., Brookline
Price: $12,125,000
Buyer: Robert P Ball T
Seller: Warren Cottage Ventures LLC
Agent: Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 7,123 square feet on 1.49 acres
Sold: 10/20/2025
5) 63 Baxter Road, Nantucket
Price: $11,900,000
Buyer: Tiger Lily Properties LLC
Seller: 64 Baxter Road Rt
Agent: Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher, Compass
Size: 5,921 square feet on 0.57 acres
Sold: 10/21/2025