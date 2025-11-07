The Gossip Report: Nov. 7, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts is part of a complex historic preservation project that included rescuing a famous architect’s home. Developer Pioneer Construction worked with town preservation officials for five years to rehabilitate a dilapidated home next door, once home to H.H. Richardson, and move it to new foundations 200 feet away. Part of the project also involved renovating what’s now 25 Cottage St., formerly 222 Warren St. and the Gothic Revival home that appears in today’s Gossip Report. The off-market sale was represented by Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Oct. 18-24, 2025.

Price: $16,500,000

Buyer: Wmaskcs LLC

Seller: Frederic C Slater Irt

Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 4,299 on 1.89 acres

Sold: 10/21/2025

Price: $15,725,000

Buyer: Mvhome LLC

Seller: 111 North Water St A LL

Agent: Wendy Harman, Compass

Size: 3,606 square feet on 0.5 acres

Sold: 10/22/2025

Price: $13,500,000

Buyer: 10 Maxey Pond LLC

Seller: Michelle M. Velle and Van N. Velle

Agent: Michael Passaro, Douglas Elliman

Size: 5,693 square feet on 3.07 acres

Sold: 10/21/2025

Price: $12,125,000

Buyer: Robert P Ball T

Seller: Warren Cottage Ventures LLC

Agent: Not Sold Via MLS

Size: 7,123 square feet on 1.49 acres

Sold: 10/20/2025

Price: $11,900,000

Buyer: Tiger Lily Properties LLC

Seller: 64 Baxter Road Rt

Agent: Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher, Compass

Size: 5,921 square feet on 0.57 acres

Sold: 10/21/2025